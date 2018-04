April 26 (Reuters) - TOBIN PROPERTIES AB:

* PROPOSAL TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 225 MILLION IN TOBIN PROPERTIES AB

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR ISSUE WILL RUN FROM JUNE 8, 2018 UNTIL 25 JUNE 2018

* DAGON SVERIGE AB,MAIN OWNER OF TOBIN PROPERTIES AB, PROPOSES THAT AGM RESOLVES ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 225 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN THE ISSUE IS SEK 11 PER ORDINARY SHARE