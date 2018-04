April 4 (Reuters) - TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC :

* PLACING OF UP TO 1.3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE UP TO 1.35 MILLION STG

* INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO 1.35 MILLION STG TO FUND CONTINUED GROWTH OF PBLT’S PORTFOLIO OF REAL ESTATE LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: