BRIEF-Tocagen And ApolloBio Enter License Agreement To Develop Toca 511 & Toca FC In Greater China

April 19 (Reuters) - Tocagen Inc:

* TOCAGEN AND APOLLOBIO ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE TOCA 511 & TOCA FC IN THE GREATER CHINA REGION

* TOCAGEN INC - TOCAGEN ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* TOCAGEN - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED SALES ROYALTIES UPFRONT AND NEAR-TERM DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES PAYMENTS TOTAL UP TO $20 MILLION

* TOCAGEN INC - WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MILLION UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* TOCAGEN INC - WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION COSTS IN LICENSED TERRITORY

* TOCAGEN INC - LICENSE GRANT TO APOLLOBIO IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: