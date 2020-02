BRIEF-Tocagen And Forte Biosciences Announce Merger

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tocagen Inc:

* TOCAGEN AND FORTE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCE MERGER

* ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH TOCAGEN WILL MERGE WITH FORTE IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION

* UPON STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL, COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO OPERATE UNDER NAME FORTE BIOSCIENCES

* TOCAGEN - TRANSACTION TO CREATE NASDAQ-LISTED COMPANY FOCUSED ON ADVANCING FORTE’S LATE-STAGE CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT TOCAGEN EQUITYHOLDERS IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO MERGER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 25.5% OF COMBINED COMPANY

* IT IS ANTICIPATED FORTE EQUITYHOLDERS IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO MERGER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 74.5% OF COMBINED COMPANY

* TOCAGEN - COMBINED CO WILL BE LED BY PAUL WAGNER FORTE’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA

* TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

* TOCAGEN- INVESTOR SYNDICATE INCLUDING ALGER, BVF PARTNERS LP, ORBIMED HAVE ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INVEST $14 MILLION IN COMBINED CO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPOSED OF EIGHT MEMBERS, WITH SIX MEMBERS DESIGNATED BY FORTE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPOSED OF EIGHT MEMBERS, WITH TWO MEMBERS DESIGNATED BY TOCAGEN

* TOTAL CASH BALANCE OF COMBINED COMPANY FOLLOWING CLOSING OF MERGER AND FINANCING IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $25 MILLION