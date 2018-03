March 8 (Reuters) - Tocagen Inc:

* TOCAGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* ‍TOCAGEN ESTIMATES TOTAL CASH USED IN 2018 TO FUND OPERATIONS, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND DEBT AMORTIZATION WILL NOT EXCEED $50 MILLION​

* ‍CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $88.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $31.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​