March 13 (Reuters) - Tod’s Spa:

* ITALY’S TOD’S SAYS 2017 EBITDA 160.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 161 MILLION EUROS

* TOD’S SAYS 2017 GROUP NET INCOME 71 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 75 MILLION EUROS

* NET FINANCIAL POSITION: 9.3 MILLION EUROS, POSITIVE

* TOD’S SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 1.4 EUROS PER SHARE VERSUS 1.70 EUROS PER SHARE PAID ON 2016 RESULTS Source text for Eikon:

