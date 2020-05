BRIEF-Tod's Q1 Sales EUR 152.8 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Tod’s SpA:

* Q1 SALES EUR 152.8 MILLION

* GROUP SALES TOTALED 152,8 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2020, DOWN 29.4% FROM Q1 2019, DUE TO THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CEO SAYS AS FAR AS SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR WE WILL REMAIN VERY PRUDENT

* TOD’S IS PAYING GREAT ATTENTION TO COST CUTTING AND INCREASING EFFICIENCY, THAT WILL GIVE GOOD RESULTS - CEO

* TOD’S IS PREPARING NEW DESIGN, MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION PLAN AS NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME AS BEFORE - CEO

* IS IS NOW GRADUALLY AND PROGRESSIVELY RESTARTING ACTIVITIES ALL AROUND THE WORLD

* TOD’S HAS DECIDED TO BE VERY PRUDENT, TRYING TO LIMIT INVENTORIES TO AVOID UNSOLD STOCK - CEO Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)