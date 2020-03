BRIEF-Tod's says Q1 won't be positive due to coronavirus but hard to predict Q2

March 12 (Reuters) - Tod’s SpA, CFO Emilio Macellari and CEO Umberto Macchi Di Cellere told analysts in post-results conference call:

* TOD’S CFO SAYS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS; EFFORTS ON CORE BUSINESS, INVESTMENTS LIMITED TO ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES

* DELLA VALLE FAMILY HAVE NOT RAISED STAKE IN COMPANY IN LAST FEW WEEKS, HAVE AROUND 71% OF SHARE CAPITAL, THEY ARE BUYERS AND NOT SELLERS BUT AS OF NOW THERE ARE NO PLANS TO INCREASE STAKE-CFO

* GROUP IS LIMITING INVESTMENTS AND EXPENSES TO WHAT IS OF IMMEDIATE NECESSITY, ALSO LIMITING STORE OPENINGS AND RENOVATIONS

* GROUP HAS GOOD NETWORK OF OUTLETS TO RELY ON FOR UNSOLD STOCK, HAS NOT YET TAKEN DECISION ON DISCOUNTING POLICY

* HAD TO SHUT MORE THAN HALF OF SHOPS IN CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, OTHER REGIONS WERE NOT SO BAD, Q1 WON'T BE POSITIVE BUT LET'S SEE WHAT HAPPENS