March 30 (Reuters) - Tod’s SpA:

* TO NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND

* DECISION TO NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND DUE TO THE PROGRESSIVE WORSENING OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* POSTPONES SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING DUE TO COVID-19 TO JUNE 3

* PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT COMMUNICATED TO BOARD THEIR DECISION TO WAIVE COMPENSATION ALREADY APPROVED IN THEIR FAVOR FOR FY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/39tAz1B

