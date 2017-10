Oct 30 (Reuters) - Toho Co Ltd

* Says unit TOHO Store Co.,Ltd. will issue 53,700 shares to the co and co will pay 500.2 million yen in total to unit on Nov. 1

* Says co will raise stake in the unit to 92.8 percent from 80 percent

