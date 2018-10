Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS PLANS TO SELL ITS CORE REINSURANCE SUBSIDIARIES IN EUROPE TO RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS FOR AN ESTIMATED $1.5 BILLION - NIKKEI

* DEAL INCLUDES ALL SHARES IN SWITZERLAND-BASED TOKIO MILLENNIUM RE, AS WELL AS OWNERSHIP OF TOKIO MILLENNIUM RE (UK) - NIKKEI Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2Q7AxDI]