BRIEF-Tokmanni Group Corporation Withdraws Its Guidance For 2020

March 26 (Reuters) - Tokmanni Group Corp:

* TOKMANNI GROUP CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS, ECONOMIC AND INDUSTRY’S OUTLOOK HAS CHANGED RAPIDLY

* CANCELS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 ISSUED ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020.

* IN CURRENT SITUATION, IT IS CLEAR THAT TOKMANNI’S SALES WILL BE AFFECTED AT LEAST IN Q2 DUE TO RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT

* ON CONTRARY IT IS VERY CHALLENGING TO ESTIMATE DEVELOPMENT IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR AT THIS MOMENT

* ONCE VISIBILITY IMPROVES AND MATERIAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE CLEARED, TOKMANNI WILL UPDATE ITS OUTLOOK AND ISSUE A NEW GUIDANCE

* AFTER EMERGENCY REGULATIONS CAME INTO FORCE IN MARCH, CUSTOMER FLOWS HAVE CLEARLY DECLINED IN TOKMANNI STORES