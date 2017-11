Nov 24 (Reuters) - TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ:

* REG-TOKMANNI GROUP CORPORATION: KESKO HAS APPLIED FOR AN INJUNCTION TO PREVENT MIKA RAUTIANEN FROM STARTING AT TOKMANNI ACCORDING TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SCHEDULE

* TOKMANNI - MADE AWARE THAT KESKO APPLIED INJUNCTION IN COURT TO STOP MIKA RAUTIAINEN FROM STARTING AS TOKMANNI CEO BEFORE 18 JAN, 2019‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)