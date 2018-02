Feb 22(Reuters) - Kuroda Electric Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based firm, which is wholly owned by MBK Partners JC Ⅳ, L.P. and currently holds 91.3 percent voting power in the company will fully own the company, at the price of 2,720 yen per share

* Says the company will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange first section, effective March 16

Source text in Japanese:

