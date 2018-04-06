BRIEF-Tokyo Century to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 50 bln yen

April 6(Reuters) - Tokyo Century Corp

* Says it plans to issue the 22th, 23th and 24th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, 20 billion yen and 10 billion yen respectively, with payment date on April 13

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date April 13, 2021, April 13, 2023 and April 11, 2025 respectively, and coupon rate 0.060 percent, 0.200 percent and 0.320 percent per annum respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RDeHgH

