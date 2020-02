Feb 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd :

* TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LTD ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 JAPAN SPRING AUCTION

* POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 JAPAN SPRING AUCTION MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT RESULTS FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* POSTPONEMENT DUE TO OUTBREAK AND SPREAD OF NEW CORONAVIRUS