March 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TOKYO DOME CORP’S OPERATING PROFIT LOOKS TO HAVE FALLEN 10 PERCENT TO A LITTLE OVER 11 BILLION YEN FOR THE YEAR ENDED IN JANUARY - NIKKEI

* TOKYO DOME CORP'S SALES APPEAR LIKELY TO HAVE FALLEN 4 PERCENT TO AROUND 84 BILLION YEN FOR THE YEAR ENDED IN JANUARY - NIKKEI