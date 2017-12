Dec 5 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* TOLL BROTHERS REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND FYE 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $2.03 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.08 BILLION

* TOLL BROTHERS SEES Q1 DELIVERIES OF BETWEEN 1,300 AND 1,500 UNITS WITH AVERAGE PRICE OF BETWEEN $820,000 AND $840,000

* SEES FY DELIVERIES OF BETWEEN 7,700 AND 8,700 UNITS WITH AN AVERAGE PRICE OF BETWEEN $810,000 AND $860,000