June 21 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR:

* TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CASH CAPITAL INCREASE SUPPORTED BY HIGH SUBSCRIPTION RATE FROM SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍Net Proceeds of Approximately Eur 61 Million​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR FURTHER INVESTMENTS IN BRANDS, E-COMMERCE AND OMNI-CHANNEL, REFURBISHMENTS OF STORES AS WELL AS IT STRUCTURES​

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN FULLY EXERCISED SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND INCREASED STAKE TO 29.99 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)