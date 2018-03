March 20 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG:

* FY AFTER-TAX RESULT INCREASES TO 17.1 MLN EUR (2016: -73.0 MLN EUR)

* FY ‍EBIT INCREASES TO 43.9 MLN EUR (2016: -72.9 MLN EUR)​

* FY ‍EBITDA INCREASES TO 83.1 MLN EUR (2016: 10.3 MLN EUR)​

* ‍MODERATE INCREASE OF EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR IS FORECASTED IN 2018​

* FY GROUP REVENUE SLIGHTLY DECREASES TO 921.8 MLN EUR (2016: 968.5 MLN EUR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)