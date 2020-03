BRIEF-Tom Tailor FY Group Revenue At EUR 803.1 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA (BEFORE APPLICATION OF IFRS 16 AND ONE-OFF ITEMS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION) FOR RETAIL SEGMENT UP BY EUR 7.3 MILLION TO EUR 11.7 MILLION (SPECIFIES THE RESULT IS FOR SEGMENT)

* FY GROUP REVENUE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, AT EUR 803.1 MILLION

* FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WITHIN GROUP OF 57.9 PERCENT ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* CORONA CRISIS IMPACTS FISCAL 2020

* FY GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (BEFORE IFRS 16 AND ONE-OFF EXPENDITURE ITEMS) INCREASES TO 4.2 PERCENT (2018: 3.0 PERCENT)

* ECONOMIC IMPACT ON TOM TAILOR GROUP FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED

* FY REVENUE GENERATED BY TOM TAILOR BRAND ROSE SLIGHTLY YEAR ON YEAR, BY 0.4 PERCENT TO EUR 620.3 MILLION (2018: EUR 618.1 MILLION)

* CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE A VALID OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2020

* TO APPLY FOR FINANCIAL SUPPORT PROGRAMMES ANNOUNCED IN EUROPE WITHIN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 CRISIS