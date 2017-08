June 22 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE :

* TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE WITH RECONSTITUTED SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍WITH THOMAS TOCHTERMANN AND OTMAR DEBALD, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ELECTS TWO EXPERIENCED MANAGERS AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍TOCHTERMANN NAMED NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD