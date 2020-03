BRIEF-Tom Tailor Says Closed Own Retail Stores In Most European Markets Until Further Notice

March 30 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR Holding SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE TO ONLY PUBLISH PRELIMINARY RESULTS ON 31 MARCH 2020 / SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TURNOVER AND REVENUE AS WELL AS CONSIDERABLE FINANCING RISKS DUE TO CORONA CRISIS

* TOM TAILOR - CLOSED OWN STORES (RETAIL) IN MOST EUROPEAN MARKETS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TOM TAILOR - ONLINE RETAIL AND WHOLESALE ACTIVITIES OF CO CURRENTLY NOT AFFECTED AND CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS

* TOM TAILOR - INTENDS TO APPLY FOR FINANCIAL SUPPORT PROGRAMMES ANNOUNCED IN EUROPE WITHIN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* TOM TAILOR - ECONOMIC IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON TOM TAILOR GROUP IS CURRENTLY NOT QUANTIFIABLE