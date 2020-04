BRIEF-Tomra Systems Will Revise Proposed Dividend For 2019 Of NOK 2.75 Per Share

April 1 (Reuters) - Tomra Systems ASA:

* WILL REVISE ITS PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF NOK 2.75 PER SHARE

* CO HAS A SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION WITH AMPLE EXCESS LIQUIDITY

* MATERIAL WEAKENING OF NOK AGAINST ALL MAJOR CURRENCIES DURING MARCH 2020 WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBITA LINE

* ONGOING TURMOIL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MARGINAL IMPACT ON ORDER INTAKE AND REPORTED REVENUES AND EBITA FOR 1Q20

* TOMRA-DEMAND FOR CO’S SOLUTIONS WILL LIKELY BE TEMPORARILY AFFECTED BY DOWNTURN IN GLOBAL ECONOMY, HEALTH&SAFETY CONCERNS AND DISRUPTIONS IN LOGISTICS

* TOMRA - DECISION TO RESOLVE DIVIDENDS DOES NOT ENTAIL ANY CHANGES TO CO'S DIVIDEND POLICY TO PAY ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF BETWEEN 40-60%OF EARNINGS