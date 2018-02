BRIEF--Tomtom Q4 EBITDA Down At 37 Million Euros

Feb 6 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV:

* Q4 2017 EBITDA OF EUR 37 MILLION (Q4 ‘16: EUR 39 MILLION)

* ‍NET RESULT FOR QUARTER WAS A LOSS OF EUR 34 MILLION COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF EUR 5.6 MILLION IN Q4 ‘16​

* Q4 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 98 MILLION VERSUS EUR 76 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOMTOM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ‍REVENUE OF EUR 220 MILLION (Q4 ‘16: EUR 266 MILLION)​

* Q4 GROSS MARGIN OF 59% (Q4 ‘16: 58%)

* OVER 60% OF OUR REVENUE IS NOW COMING FROM DATA, SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

* ‍2018 REVENUE OUTLOOK REFLECTS CONTINUOUS DECLINE OF CONSUMER​

* Q4 EBIT MARGIN -13 PCT‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT LOSS OF EUR ‍​29.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 REVENUE OUTLOOK ABOUT 800 MILLION EUROS, GROSS MARGIN CLOSE TO 70%

* WE ARE BECOMING A SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY - CEO

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS ABOUT 0.25 EUROS

* EXPECTS FY 2018 OPEX AND CAPEX (EXCLUDING. ACQUISITIONS) OF C. EUR 700 MILLION

ADJUSTED NET RESULT FOR THE YEAR WAS A GAIN OF €61 MILLION‍​