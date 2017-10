BRIEF-Tomtom starts share buyback programme of up to 50 million euros

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV:

* TOMTOM STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 50 MILLION

* TOMTOM WILL USE SHARES TO COVER ITS COMMITMENTS ARISING FROM ITS STOCK OPTION AND SHARE PLANS

* PROGRAM IS BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF TOMTOM SHARE ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 OF EUR 9.29

* THIS PROGRAMME REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 2.3% OF TOMTOM‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* PROGRAMME WILL ULTIMATELY END ON 29 DEC. 2017, UNLESS MAXIMUM NUMBER OF 5,384,450 SHARES HAS BEEN REPURCHASED PRIOR TO THAT DATE