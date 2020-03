BRIEF-TomTom Withdraws 2020 Outlook

March 31 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV:

* WITHDRAWS 2020 OUTLOOK

* BY END OF Q1 OF 2020 TOMTOM HAS NO DEBT AND IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AROUND EUR 435 MILLION OF NET CASH

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY REGARDING SEVERITY AND DURATION OF PANDEMIC’S ECONOMIC IMPACT, SPECIFIC IMPLICATIONS ON REVENUE AND FCF FOR 2020 CANNOT BE RELIABLY ASSESSED OR QUANTIFIED

* SUSPENDS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AS OF TODAY, WHICH STARTED ON 2 MARCH 2020, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES REPURCHASED AS PART OF THIS PROGRAM, UP TO AND INCLUDING 30 MARCH, IS 2,354,433 SHARES FOR A TOTAL AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF EUR 16.6 MILLION

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL LEAD TO A DECLINE IN REVENUE AND FCF GENERATION COMPARED WITH OUR ORIGINAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020