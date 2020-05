May 29 (Reuters) - Tong Herr Resources Bhd:

* TONG HERR RESOURCES- QTRLY REVENUE 171.4 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 13 MILLION RGT

* TONG HERR RESOURCES - YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 170.6 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.6 MILLION RGT

* TONG HERR RESOURCES - EXPECTS FUTURE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN 2020 TO REMAIN CHALLENGING DUE TO GLOBAL SLOWDOWN, UNCERTAINTY OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text: [Ihere ] Further company coverage: