March 30 (Reuters) - Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB4.48 BILLION, DOWN 11.53%

* PROPOSED A CASH DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2019 OF RMB0.16 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB417.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB677.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: