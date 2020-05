May 13 (Reuters) - Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd :

* TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES-GROUP WOULD PURCHASE CHINESE MEDICINE & HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS FROM TONG REN TANG CHINESE MEDICINE GROUP

* TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES- GROUP WOULD THEN SALE SAME TO, AMONG OTHERS, DISTRIBUTORS, RETAILERS OR END USERS IN PRC AS NON-EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR