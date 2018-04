April 26 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Ltd:

* TONGAAT HULETT - HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR YEAR ENDED MARCH3 1 ARE EXPECTED TO REFLECT A DECREASE OF AT LEAST 30% COMPARED TO YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2017.

* TONGAAT HULETT LTD - SEES FY EPS AND HEPS TO BE BELOW 597 CENTS PER SHARE, A REDUCTION OF AT LEAST 30 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR