March 17 (Reuters) - Tongda Group Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.05 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY TOTAL TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.2% TO HK$9,185.9 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DECREASED BY 26.0% TO HK$401.5 MILLION

* GROUP WILL BE AFFECTED TO A CERTAIN EXTENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CONSIDERS AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR AS A HIGHLIGHT IN LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT & WILL EXPLORE DIVERSIFICATION OF INDUSTRY AROUND IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: