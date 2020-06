June 29 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 3 RELIEF TRIAL OF TNX-102 SL FOR MANAGEMENT OF FIBROMYALGIA IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP - COMPANY ANTICIPATES TOPLINE PHASE 3 RELIEF RESULTS IN Q4 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: