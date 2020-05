May 21 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS POSTED RESULTS FROM PHARMACOKINETIC ANALYSES OF TNX-102 SL AND TNX-601 CR IN ADVANCE OF VIRTUAL POSTER PRESENTATIONS AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)