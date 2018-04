BRIEF-Tonix Pharma Ready To File For Approval Of PTSD Treatment In 2019 Based On Study Data

April 3 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP - ‍TOPLINE RESULTS OF ABOUT 550 PARTICIPANTS WITH MILITARY-RELATED PTSD EXPECTED IN Q4 2018​

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING - ‍PHASE 3 HONOR STUDY ENROLLMENT CONTINUES & INTERIM RESULTS OF FIRST 50 PERCENT OF PARTICIPANTS EXPECTED IN Q3 2018​

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS - EVIDENCE FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF TONMYA SHOWED POTENTIAL IMPROVEMENT OVER EXISTING THERAPIES USED TO TREAT MILITARY-RELATED PTSD​

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP - CO IS READY TO FILE NDA FOR TONMYA FOR TREATMENT OF PTSD IN 2019 IN EVENT OF A PERSUASIVE OUTCOME OF HONOR STUDY​