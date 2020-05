BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals Enters Agreement With University Of Alberta To Develop COVID-19 Vaccines

May 7 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTERS INTO RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA TO DEVELOP NOVEL HORSEPOX-BASED VACCINES, TNX-1810, TNX-1820 AND TNX-1830, FOR THE PREVENTION OF COVID-19

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS - COLLABORATION WILL DEVELOP THREE NEW POTENTIAL VACCINES TO PROTECT AGAINST COVID-19 BASED ON HORSEPOX VECTOR PLATFORM

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS - TONIX WILL CONDUCT FURTHER STUDIES TO TEST SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF TNX-1810, TNX-1820 AND TNX-1830 IN PREVENTING COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: