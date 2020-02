Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. PRICES $16,005,000 COMMON STOCK OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP - ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR 14.6 MILLION SHARES PRICED AT $1.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: