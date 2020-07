July 7 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS PLANS MASSACHUSETTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FACILITY TO ACCELERATE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF VACCINES AND PROTEIN-BASED THERAPEUTICS

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP - INTENT TO PURCHASE AN APPROXIMATELY 40,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY IN MASSACHUSETTS