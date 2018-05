May 14 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES PROGRAMS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.88

* TOPLINE RESULTS FROM FULL PHASE 3 HONOR STUDY OF 550 PARTICIPANTS ANTICIPATED IN Q1 OF 2019