BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $2.86

March 24 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.86

* POTENTIAL VACCINE, TNX-1800 IN DEVELOPMENT TO PROTECT AGAINST COVID-19

* POTENTIAL VACCINE, TNX-801 IN DEVELOPMENT TO PROTECT AGAINST SMALLPOX AND MONKEYPOX BASED ON HORSEPOX VIRUS

* INTERIM ANALYSIS RESULTS FOR PHASE 3 RELIEF STUDY OF TNX-102 SL FOR MANAGEMENT OF FIBROMYALGIA EXPECTED Q3 2020

* TOPLINE DATA FOR PHASE 3 RELIEF STUDY OF TNX-102 SL EXPECTED FIRST HALF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: