BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Southern Research Announce Expansion Of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration

June 18 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS AND SOUTHERN RESEARCH ANNOUNCE EXPANSION OF COVID-19 VACCINE COLLABORATION

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING - PLAN TO PRODUCE BLUEPRINT OF HOW HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONDS TO INFECTION CAUSED BY SAR-COV-2

* TONIX PHARMA - RESEARCH DATA TO SUPPORT INTERPRETATION OF ANIMAL TRIAL RESULTS WITH TNX-1800, WHICH ARE EXPECTED IN Q4 2020 & SUBSEQUENT HUMAN TRIALS

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING - BELIEVE 100 DOSES OF TNX-1800 COULD BE PACKAGED IN A SINGLE VIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: