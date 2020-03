March 20 (Reuters) - TONKENS AGRAR AG:

* H1 GROUP SALES REVENUES OF EUR 8.88 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.12 MILLION)

* RECENTLY ADJUSTED FORECAST FOR 2019/2020: MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS TO FALL SHORT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S SALES AND EARNINGS LEVEL

* CORONA VIRUS IS CURRENTLY LEADING TO A SLUMP IN THE FINISHING BUSINESS BY AROUND TWO THIRDS

* HAS TO ADJUST SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2019/2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK