April 11 (Reuters) - Tonkens Agrar AG:

* H1 NET INCOME OF EUR 2.6 MILLION (PREV. EUR 0.7 MILLION)

* NOW EXPECTS FY INCREASE IN SALES AND SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED RESULT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* NOW EXPECTS GENERATING FY PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)