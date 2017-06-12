FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Tonly Electronics Holdings updates regarding fire accident and resumption of trading
#Consumer Electronics
June 12, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tonly Electronics Holdings updates regarding fire accident and resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Announcement In Relation To A Fire Accident And Resumption Of Trading

* On 11 June, a fire accident occurred in material warehouse and secondary workshop of factory area operated by FP Group (Dongguan)

* As a result of incident, some of raw material, finished goods, part of plant & production facilities in factory area have been damaged

* Anticipates it takes time to purchase new production facilities, repair damaged plant, re-purchase raw material,to deliver finished goods

* Expects that accident will not cause material adverse impact on overall financial position of group for year ended 31 dec 2017

* No personal injury was involved in fire accident

* Board considers that fire accident will not lead to material adverse impact on group's sales and operation

* Application will be made by company for resumption of trading with effect from 13 June

* Production has been resumed insofar as production facilities which are not damaged as a result of fire accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

