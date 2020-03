March 24 (Reuters) - Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* FY TURNOVER HK$8,146.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$7,303.0 MILLION

* TWS EARPHONES SHIPMENTS WILL SURGE TO 230 MILLION PAIRS IN 2020

* SEES SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECTS ON BUSINESS IF EUROPEAN & AMERICAN MARKETS SLUMP/COUNTRIES IMPLEMENT CLOSURE OF BUSINESS PREMISES