Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH COXON INDUSTRY TO ESTABLISH JV TO FOCUS ON PRODUCTS SUCH AS PRECISION PLASTIC INJECTION

* UNIT & COXON INDUSTRY TO CONTRIBUTE RMB14 MILLION & RMB6 MILLION RESPECTIVELY TO JV CO; UNIT TO HOLD 70 PERCENT STAKE IN JV CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: