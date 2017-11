Nov 2 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc

* Tony Yip, director nominated by Baidu Inc has tendered his resignation as director of the company, effective October 25, 2017‍​

* Herman Cheng-Chun Yu has been appointed by Baidu Inc as successor director of Ctrip following Yip's resignation