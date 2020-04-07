Healthcare
BRIEF-Top executives at French cables group Nexans agree to pay cuts

April 7 (Reuters) - Nexans SA:

* Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, has committed to reducing his compensation by 30% for the months of April and May 2020.

* The other members of the Executive Committee have agreed to reduce theirs by 15% over the same period, and the Group’s top managers will be asked to join in this effort as well.

* The members of the Board of Directors and its Chairman, Jean Mouton, will similarly reduce their remuneration by 30%, for the months of April and May 2020.

* For our frontline employees, who must attend production, logistics sites and installation, we have implemented an exceptional bonus of 750 € monthly which will be awarded for the entire duration of the crisis Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

