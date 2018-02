Feb 22 (Reuters) - Top Form International Ltd:

* H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$19.834 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.701 MILLION​

* ‍H1 REVENUE HK$645.260 MILLION VERSUS HK$534.626​ MILLION

* ‍RESOLVED TO DECLARE PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.05 PER SHARE​