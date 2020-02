Feb 21 (Reuters) - Top Form International Ltd:

* HY REVENUE HK$644.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$606.7 MILLION

* FORESEE OPERATIONS WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED DURING SECOND HALF OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$14.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$11.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS COVID-19 WILL CERTAINLY HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT TO OUR NEAR TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS